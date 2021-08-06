DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $124,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,795. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.43 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

