DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,721 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $230,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.05. 63,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. The stock has a market cap of $455.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

