DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,746 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $105,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of D traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

