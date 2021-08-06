Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $248,423.45 and approximately $8,656.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00112709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00145354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,709.00 or 1.00608544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.23 or 0.00803824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 629,584 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

