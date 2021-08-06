Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $173.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.30.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.72. The company had a trading volume of 145,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $135.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of -929.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,455,790.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,809 shares of company stock worth $17,771,085. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after acquiring an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after acquiring an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.