Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 30,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 238,776 shares.The stock last traded at $7.98 and had previously closed at $7.97.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 97.97%.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 12.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 33.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $588.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

