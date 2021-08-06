Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.79. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

