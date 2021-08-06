Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €88.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.21 ($108.49).

Shares of DAI opened at €75.41 ($88.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.96.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

