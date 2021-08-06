Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have commented on DKILY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.87.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
