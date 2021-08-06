Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on DKILY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

