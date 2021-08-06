DA Davidson Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

United Community Banks stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,488,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

