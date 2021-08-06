D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 135,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $8,772,000. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,192,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,676. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNK opened at $18.00 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $754.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

