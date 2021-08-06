D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 341,185 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,185 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,715. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

