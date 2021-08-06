D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 2,619 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 790,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.