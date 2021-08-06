D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,738,178 shares of company stock valued at $321,260,469 over the last 90 days.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.90.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

