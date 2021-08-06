D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 29.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

