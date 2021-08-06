D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Banc of California worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $871.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.