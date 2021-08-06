CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTMX. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $376.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.