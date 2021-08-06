Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 102,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

CYTK opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,435 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

