CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,876.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in CyrusOne by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

