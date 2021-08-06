CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,763. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,883.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

