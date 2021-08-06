CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,299,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,613. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

