CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Edward J. Ludwig Acquires 3,000 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $80.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

