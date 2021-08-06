CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Edward J. Ludwig Acquires 3,000 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $80.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
