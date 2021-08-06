CVRx (CVRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CVRx (NASDAQ: CVRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – CVRx is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – CVRx is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – CVRx is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – CVRx is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVRX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,774. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $7,288,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,384,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $97,876,000.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

