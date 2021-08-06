Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.90. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE CUBI traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,460. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $919,899. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

