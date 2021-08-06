Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Down to $19.28

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $18.59. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 6,209 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $18,116,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $20,823,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,020,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 530,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

