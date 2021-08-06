Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

