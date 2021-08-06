Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,725. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumulus Media stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Cumulus Media at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

