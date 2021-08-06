Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CGEM. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $17,229,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,727,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

