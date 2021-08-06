Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Shares Down 5.8%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 346,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,449,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUEN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cuentas in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

