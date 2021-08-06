Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 83,750 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,750 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Okta stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

