Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 43,607 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,607 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

ARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

