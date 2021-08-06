Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,122 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.