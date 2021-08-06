Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 52,670 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 404.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,670 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCU opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $21.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.72.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

