Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 10,475 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,379,000 after purchasing an additional 473,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

