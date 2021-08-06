Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $242,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 40,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 331.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

