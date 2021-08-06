CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CUBE. Citigroup upped their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

CUBE stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,712,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after buying an additional 712,812 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after buying an additional 585,740 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.