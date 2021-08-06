CSP (CSPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.73 and a beta of 1.77. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.