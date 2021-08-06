CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Hits $278,504.05 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $278,504.05 and approximately $2,085.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00033770 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00270708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

