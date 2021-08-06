Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Crown Castle International worth $81,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $193.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,561. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

