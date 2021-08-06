Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$18.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.55.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.13. 79,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.18. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.76 and a one year high of C$18.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.30%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

