Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.56

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.56 and last traded at $140.60, with a volume of 12375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,903. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 810.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Crocs by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Crocs by 177.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

