Critical Survey: Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.05 $3.83 billion $2.56 16.16 CNFinance $311.79 million 0.93 $16.64 million $0.24 17.71

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. Zurich Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zurich Insurance Group and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats CNFinance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

