Critical Review: Team (NYSE:TISI) versus E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH)

Team (NYSE:TISI) and E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Team and E-Home Household Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team $852.54 million 0.17 -$237.20 million ($1.51) -3.13 E-Home Household Service $46.20 million 4.32 $5.65 million N/A N/A

E-Home Household Service has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Team.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Team shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Team shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Team and E-Home Household Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team -8.86% -28.00% -7.85% E-Home Household Service N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Team and E-Home Household Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Team 0 1 1 0 2.50 E-Home Household Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

E-Home Household Service beats Team on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services. This segment also provides long-range guided ultrasonic testing, phased array ultrasonic testing, terminals and storage inspection and management program, rope access, mechanical and pipeline integrity, and field heat treating services. The MS segment offers engineered composite repair, emissions control/compliance, hot tapping, valve insertion, field machining, bolted joint integrity, vapor barrier plug and weld testing, and valve management services, as well as leak repair services for pipes, valves, and flanges, as well as other parts of piping systems, pipelines, and related assets. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system-enabled, in-line inspection, pipeline integrity management, engineering and condition assessment, and robotics and inspection services. The company serves refining, power, renewables, nuclear, liquefied natural gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, automotive, mining, valves, terminals and storage, pipeline, offshore oil and gas, and aerospace and defense industries, as well as amusement parks, bridges, ports, construction and buildings, roads, dams, and railways. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform. The company also offers its services through offline channels. Its customers primarily include individuals and families. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

