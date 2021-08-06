Critical Review: American International Group (NYSE:AIG) vs. Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group -8.73% 4.75% 0.53% Atlas Financial -123.84% N/A -10.54%

American International Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International Group and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $43.74 billion 0.95 -$5.94 billion $2.52 19.31 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.42 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

Atlas Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American International Group and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 7 4 0 2.36 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

American International Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.91, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American International Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

American International Group beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, group and individual annuities, and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; plan administrative and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

