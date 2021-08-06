Critical Comparison: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -47.81% N/A -80.64% Vitru N/A N/A N/A

17.9% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Youdao and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $485.44 million 2.43 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -4.00 Vitru $100.80 million 3.95 $10.11 million $0.52 33.17

Vitru has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Youdao and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 4 2 0 2.14 Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 143.10%. Vitru has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.90%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Vitru.

Summary

Vitru beats Youdao on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

