Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 266,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $32,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

