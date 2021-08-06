Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) EVP Joel Christian Lambert Sells 2,000 Shares

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEQP shares. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

