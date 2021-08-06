Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

