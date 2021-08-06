Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

