Credit Suisse Group Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $850.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $780.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $792.62.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $769.91 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $777.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,777 shares of company stock worth $23,711,384. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.